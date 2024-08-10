Kettle Art presents "No Limits" opening reception

Kettle Art will present the collaborative art exhibit, "No Limits" with The Art Club of McKinney, the oldest art club in Texas with over 140 members. The exhibit features the work of 25 talented artists from one of the northernmost Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods.

The exhibit showcases a diverse range of mediums, from the wild and expressive to the serene and peaceful, with over 50 pieces on display.

Participating artists includ Jean Turner, Karren Case, Darlene Leiker, Amelia Audish, JuJu Bartush, Day Stringer, Nancy Nelson, Sue Colton, Myryn Elizabeth Clark, Georgia Neame, Robin Maria Pedrero, Melody Lewis, Lori Sylvester, Vidya Lakshmi Nikesh, Amanda Beggs, Harika Ramshetty, Daniele Jones, Oshi Sanyal, Celeste Seitz, Odilia Iaccarino, Pam Ewell, Melinda Whitten, Debbie Tesch, Heather Karlsson, and Kathryn Ikle.

The exhibit will remain on display through September 8.