KidLinks presents Symphony of Chefs

At Symphony of Chefs, guests can savor a chef-prepared interactive four-course dinner prepared tableside, delight in wine pairings from some of the world’s best vineyards, and have opportunities to win prizes through both silent auction and live auctions.

This year’s event will be led by honorary chef chairs Janice Provost, Proprietor, Parigi and Dan Landsberg, Executive Chef, The Texas Barn at Circle T Ranch. Sarah Blaskovich, food writer for the Dallas Morning News, will serve as this year’s emcee.

The evening begins with the Featured Hors d’oeuvre Chef preparing canapés during the cocktail reception, followed by a seated dinner highlighting the creative selections of the Featured Dinner Chefs. Each of these chefs crafts a four-course wine-paired menu that is cooked tableside for 10 guests. Following the main course, the Featured Pastry Chef creates desserts as an end note to the experience.

