KidneyTexas, Inc. presents The Runway Report

KidneyTexas' annual The Runway Report begins with a champagne reception followed by a program and runway fashion show produced by Jan Strimple Productions featuring fashions from Betty Reiter, Tootsies, St. John and Nardos, styled with fine jewelry from Bachendorf’s. There will also be an auction, raffle, and award presentations.

All of the funds raised stay in North Texas and benefit Baylor Scott and White Health Foundation, Children’s Medical Center Foundation, Methodist Health System Foundation, National Kidney Foundation/Camp Reynal, Southwest Transplant Alliance, Texas Health Resources Foundation.