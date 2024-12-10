Kiest Park Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting

The Kiest Park Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting will feature Santa’s crafts workshop, a hot chocolate station, and children’s holiday-themed inflatables. Free carnival rides for all ages include rock climbing, pirate ship, choo-choo train, and ballistic swings. Live performances will feature the Kiest Youth Carolers, El Trigo Ballet Folklorico, and jazzy sounds of the Rob Holbert Group.

Vistiors can explore shopping with artisan vendors and indulge in sweet and savory food truck treats. They can also visit with community partners Dallas 311 – On the Go, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas Aquatics, Dallas Public Library - Hampton-Illinois Branch, and the Betty Walker Waites Foundation.

The lighting of the 26-foot tree takes place at 6 pm.