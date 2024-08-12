Klyde Warren Park presents Party in the Park

Klyde Warren Park will present their annual fundraiser, Party in the Park, which celebrates everything about the park, including the way it has transformed Dallas. Located in the heart of Big D, connecting downtown to uptown, the now-iconic destination offers an 360-degree view of the Dallas skyline.

The celebration will include Hall wine at every table, décor by Todd Events, a special performance by Elvis Presley tribute artist Kraig Parker, dancing under the stars to '90s country tribute band, Straight Tequila Night, and a few surprises.