Klyde Warren Park presents Trick-or-Treating in the Park
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Klyde Warren Park
Klyde Warren Park will celebrate the fourth annual Trick-or-Treating in the Park, a night filled with candy collecting, a costume contest, and a nighttime screening of the classic film, The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Klyde Warren Park will celebrate the fourth annual Trick-or-Treating in the Park, a night filled with candy collecting, a costume contest, and a nighttime screening of the classic film, The Nightmare Before Christmas.