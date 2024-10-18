Klyde Warren Park presents Trick-or-Treating in the Park

Photo courtesy of Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park will celebrate the fourth annual Trick-or-Treating in the Park, a night filled with candy collecting, a costume contest, and a nighttime screening of the classic film, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

WHEN

WHERE

Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/trick-or-treat-in-the-park

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
