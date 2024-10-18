Klyde Warren Park presents Trick-or-Treating in the Park

Klyde Warren Park will celebrate the fourth annual Trick-or-Treating in the Park, a night filled with candy collecting, a costume contest, and a nighttime screening of the classic film, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

