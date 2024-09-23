kNOwBOX Dance Film Festival: Reflections

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of kNOwBOX Dance

kNOwBOX dance will present their 2024 Film Festival, Reflections, a poetic exploration of human emotion, self-discovery, and cinematic nostalgia through dance and film. In addition to film screenings, guests can participate in a vast array of immersive experiences, artist Q&As, and more.

kNOwBOX dance will present their 2024 Film Festival, Reflections, a poetic exploration of human emotion, self-discovery, and cinematic nostalgia through dance and film. In addition to film screenings, guests can participate in a vast array of immersive experiences, artist Q&As, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

South Dallas Cultural Center
3400 S Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.knowboxdance.com/event-details/knowbox-dance-film-festival-2024-dtx-2024-10-26-13-00

TICKET INFO

$15

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.