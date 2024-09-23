kNOwBOX Dance Film Festival: Reflections

kNOwBOX dance will present their 2024 Film Festival, Reflections, a poetic exploration of human emotion, self-discovery, and cinematic nostalgia through dance and film. In addition to film screenings, guests can participate in a vast array of immersive experiences, artist Q&As, and more.

kNOwBOX dance will present their 2024 Film Festival, Reflections, a poetic exploration of human emotion, self-discovery, and cinematic nostalgia through dance and film. In addition to film screenings, guests can participate in a vast array of immersive experiences, artist Q&As, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.