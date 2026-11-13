KPOP Demon Hunters Golden World Tour

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Netflix and AEG Presents

The KPOP Demon Hunters Golden World Tour will be a "next-generation K-pop concert experience" featuring the HUNTR/X characters - Rumi, Mira and Zoey - interacting with the audience through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring the K-pop girl group to life like never before.

Every fan in attendance will play a part in the KPOP Demon Hunters show, as the production immerses them in storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, music and choreography, and special performances.

Fans will get to interact with the animated demon-fighting trio, sing and dance along to the film’s chart-topping soundtrack, and even help HUNTR/X seal the Honmoon.

The experience will also feature appearances by characters such as Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger.

The KPOP Demon Hunters Golden World Tour will be a "next-generation K-pop concert experience" featuring the HUNTR/X characters - Rumi, Mira and Zoey - interacting with the audience through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring the K-pop girl group to life like never before.

Every fan in attendance will play a part in the KPOP Demon Hunters show, as the production immerses them in storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, music and choreography, and special performances.

Fans will get to interact with the animated demon-fighting trio, sing and dance along to the film’s chart-topping soundtrack, and even help HUNTR/X seal the Honmoon.

The experience will also feature appearances by characters such as Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger.

WHEN

WHERE

American Airlines Center
2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/kpop-demon-hunters-tickets/artist/4799111?tt_scene=anchor_view

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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