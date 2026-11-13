The KPOP Demon Hunters Golden World Tour will be a "next-generation K-pop concert experience" featuring the HUNTR/X characters - Rumi, Mira and Zoey - interacting with the audience through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring the K-pop girl group to life like never before.

Every fan in attendance will play a part in the KPOP Demon Hunters show, as the production immerses them in storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, music and choreography, and special performances.

Fans will get to interact with the animated demon-fighting trio, sing and dance along to the film’s chart-topping soundtrack, and even help HUNTR/X seal the Honmoon.

The experience will also feature appearances by characters such as Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger.