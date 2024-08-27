Lambda Legal presents "Queer Justice: 50 Years of Lambda Legal and LGBTQ+ Rights" opening day

eventdetail
Lambda Legal

Lambda Legal's 50-year-long history will come to life at The American LGBTQ+ Museum’s "Queer Justice" traveling exhibit.

Lambda Legal has made the case for LGBTQ+ equality since 1973 by litigating more than a thousand cases, many with landmark rulings that changed the face of United States law. Now, as Lambda Legal celebrates its 50th anniversary, visitors will have a chance to dive into their history and explore the pivotal cases that paved the way for broader freedoms for LGBTQ+ people and people living with HIV.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 7.

WHEN

WHERE

Resource Center Community Center
5750 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75235, USA
https://www.queerjustice.info/locations/dallas

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
