Lambda Legal presents "Queer Justice: 50 Years of Lambda Legal and LGBTQ+ Rights" opening day

Lambda Legal's 50-year-long history will come to life at The American LGBTQ+ Museum’s "Queer Justice" traveling exhibit.

Lambda Legal has made the case for LGBTQ+ equality since 1973 by litigating more than a thousand cases, many with landmark rulings that changed the face of United States law. Now, as Lambda Legal celebrates its 50th anniversary, visitors will have a chance to dive into their history and explore the pivotal cases that paved the way for broader freedoms for LGBTQ+ people and people living with HIV.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 7.