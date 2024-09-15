Lamplight Theater Company presents Frankenstein: A Staged Reading

Lamplight Theater Company and Harvest House will present a staged reading of Frankenstein, an original adaptation. Visitors can indulge in the Halloween spirit with a mixed drink themed after the principle of life.

Lamplight Theater Company and Harvest House will present a staged reading of Frankenstein, an original adaptation. Visitors can indulge in the Halloween spirit with a mixed drink themed after the principle of life.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.