Lamplight Theater Company presents Frankenstein: A Staged Reading
Image courtesy of Lamplight Theater Company
Lamplight Theater Company and Harvest House will present a staged reading of Frankenstein, an original adaptation. Visitors can indulge in the Halloween spirit with a mixed drink themed after the principle of life.
WHEN
WHERE
Harvest House
331 E Hickory St, Denton, TX 76201, USA
https://lamplighttheater.co/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
