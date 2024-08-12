Latino Cultural Center presents Romulo Martinez: "Shared Stories" opening reception

Latino Cultural Center will present Romulo Martinez' "Shared Stories," an exhibition that explores life and a common journey of change, growth and search for happiness through migration. The Hispanic heritage of the artist, his own personal story as well as the one from others, influence the narrative around stages of people's lives, leaving that space they have always known to explore and search for a life in a new one where they take on a battle with themselves, culture, work, memories and new discoveries to find their place, their joy and a common ground to share and feel like home.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through October 1.