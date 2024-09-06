Laura Rathe Fine Art Gallery presents Nina Tichava and Lucrecia Waggoner: "Beyond Reverie" opening reception

"Beyond Reverie" celebrates two artists’ relationship with the natural world and the meditative processes inspired therein. Working in-between the physical and incorporeal world, Nina Tichava and Lucrecia Waggoner form delicate yet purposeful compositions.

Turning to her picturesque surroundings in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Tichava combines mediums and techniques that pull from printmaking, textiles, and architecture. While her work seems geometric at first glance, further inspection reveals the organic textures that blend and soften the perfect circles and parallel lines. Reconciling natural elements with man-made, Tichava builds complex layers that harmonize across the composition. Dreamy fields of color mesh with thousands of beads of paint, meticulously placed one by one as Tichava works in a meditative reverie to complete her vision.

Each hand-thrown vessel of Waggoner’s sprawling installations is a monument to her connection to the earth. While she molds porcelain into shapes inspired by nature, Waggoner balances abstract representation and organic serenity. Each piece is one of a much larger whole as Waggoner’s dynamic installations activate their environment, transforming the space in a lyrical dance of porcelain, precious metal leafing, and vibrant oil paint. Waggoner’s vessels spill across the wall in constellations of delicate forms, mapped with deep reverence for the world around us.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through November 9.

