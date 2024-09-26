The LEAP Global Missions Gala: Journey of Hope begins with a reception featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by a three-course seated dinner, presentation, sharing news of past and ongoing missions and updates on future plans.

LEAP Global Missions is dedicated to enhancing and enriching the lives of people around the world by providing free specialized medical and surgical services inspired by the love of Christ. Founded over 30 years ago by Dr. Craig Hobar, LEAP volunteers have performed over 10,000 surgeries and procedures on patients (mostly children) from 24 countries at no cost to the patients and their families.