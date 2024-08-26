Les Dames d’ Escoffier Dallas Chapter presents Hoot n Holler

Hoot n Holler celebrates the culinary arts with an array of gourmet bites from top female chefs in Dallas-Fort Worth, while offering a curated selection of wines and spirits that highlight female-led initiatives.

Guests will be able to dance the night away to the performances of local bands and mingle with industry professionals and fellow food enthusiasts. Beyond the festivities, this event is dedicated to supporting the achievements of women in the culinary field, with all proceeds benefiting scholarships and community programs aimed at advancing women’s roles in the industry.