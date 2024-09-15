Levitt Arlington and the City of Arlington present Hispanic Heritage Celebration

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Levitt Arlington and the City of Arlington Mayor’s Latino Advisory Council

Levitt Arlington and the City of Arlington Mayor’s Latino Advisory Council will present the Hispanic Heritage Celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will feature a four-artist concert lineup spanning salsa, mariachi, and Tejano/R&B music genres, a vendor shopping market, and food trucks offering tacos, tortas, micheladas, and more.

The highlight of the celebration will be a headline performance by Latin Grammy-nominated artist Jay Perez, a Tejano music icon known for his innovative style, soulful vocals, and versatility.

WHEN

WHERE

Levitt Pavilion
100 W Abram St, Arlington, TX 76010, USA
https://levittpavilionarlington.org/event/hispanic-heritage-celebration/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
