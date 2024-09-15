Levitt Arlington and the City of Arlington present Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Levitt Arlington and the City of Arlington Mayor’s Latino Advisory Council will present the Hispanic Heritage Celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will feature a four-artist concert lineup spanning salsa, mariachi, and Tejano/R&B music genres, a vendor shopping market, and food trucks offering tacos, tortas, micheladas, and more.
The highlight of the celebration will be a headline performance by Latin Grammy-nominated artist Jay Perez, a Tejano music icon known for his innovative style, soulful vocals, and versatility.
Levitt Arlington and the City of Arlington Mayor’s Latino Advisory Council will present the Hispanic Heritage Celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will feature a four-artist concert lineup spanning salsa, mariachi, and Tejano/R&B music genres, a vendor shopping market, and food trucks offering tacos, tortas, micheladas, and more.
The highlight of the celebration will be a headline performance by Latin Grammy-nominated artist Jay Perez, a Tejano music icon known for his innovative style, soulful vocals, and versatility.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.