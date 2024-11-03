Lone Star Winery presents 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk - Downtown McKinney

At the 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk in Downtown McKinney, visitors can experience the charm of a real-life Hallmark movie while sipping on festive wine inside local downtown boutiques. They can also find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and explore the uniquely McKinney Christmas festivities.

Upon arrival, visitors will receive a souvenir wine glass, a hands-free glass lanyard, and an event passport that will guide them through a winter wonderland wine and shopping journey.

Lone Star Winery offers premium wines distributed to more than 20 shops in Downtown McKinney. Visitors can get their wine passport stamped at 12 shops and return their completed passport to Santa's Wine Workshop at Lone Star Winery for a bonus taste and Holiday Wine Discounts.

