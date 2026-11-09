Lone Star Winery presents 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk

eventdetail
Photo by Jordan Davidson Photography

The 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk is a festive event that combines wine tasting, holiday shopping, and Christmas cheer. Visitors can stroll through charming local boutiques while sampling 12 wines, discovering unique holiday gifts, and enjoying the magic of the season.

The 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk is a festive event that combines wine tasting, holiday shopping, and Christmas cheer. Visitors can stroll through charming local boutiques while sampling 12 wines, discovering unique holiday gifts, and enjoying the magic of the season.

WHEN

WHERE

Historic Downtown McKinney
111 N Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/12-wines-of-christmas-wine-walk-downtown-mckinney-tickets-2002304811592

TICKET INFO

$35 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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