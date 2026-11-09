Lone Star Winery presents 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk
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Photo by Jordan Davidson Photography
The 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk is a festive event that combines wine tasting, holiday shopping, and Christmas cheer. Visitors can stroll through charming local boutiques while sampling 12 wines, discovering unique holiday gifts, and enjoying the magic of the season.
The 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk is a festive event that combines wine tasting, holiday shopping, and Christmas cheer. Visitors can stroll through charming local boutiques while sampling 12 wines, discovering unique holiday gifts, and enjoying the magic of the season.