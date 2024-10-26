McKinney Home for the Holidays: A McKinney Christmas

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The City of McKinney

The City of McKinney will present Home for the Holidays: A McKinney Christmas, transforming Downtown McKinney into a festive winter wonderland. Visitors can experience a scene featuring local art, holiday shopping, food, live performances, and other activities.

Activities will include the official Tree Lighting Ceremony, visits with Santa, performances by Mosaix, Maylee Thomas, Mayor George Fuller, and Andy Timmons, and attractions like a Ferris wheel, carousel, snow hill, Frosty's train, petting zoo, rock climbing wall, and Candyland.

WHEN

WHERE

Historic Downtown McKinney
111 N Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
http://mckinneychristmas.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
