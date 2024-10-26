McKinney Home for the Holidays: A McKinney Christmas

The City of McKinney will present Home for the Holidays: A McKinney Christmas, transforming Downtown McKinney into a festive winter wonderland. Visitors can experience a scene featuring local art, holiday shopping, food, live performances, and other activities.

Activities will include the official Tree Lighting Ceremony, visits with Santa, performances by Mosaix, Maylee Thomas, Mayor George Fuller, and Andy Timmons, and attractions like a Ferris wheel, carousel, snow hill, Frosty's train, petting zoo, rock climbing wall, and Candyland.