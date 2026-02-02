McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra presents Magic of Mozart

Photo courtesy of McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra

The McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra will present an all-Mozart program. Audiences can immerse themselves in the timeless beauty of Mozart's "Symphony No. 38 in D Major." The concert will also feature virtuoso clarinetist Steven Robinson as he performs Mozart's "Clarinet Concerto."

WHEN

WHERE

Trinity Presbyterian Church
5871 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071, USA
TICKET INFO

$15

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
