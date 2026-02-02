McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra presents Magic of Mozart
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra
The McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra will present an all-Mozart program. Audiences can immerse themselves in the timeless beauty of Mozart's "Symphony No. 38 in D Major." The concert will also feature virtuoso clarinetist Steven Robinson as he performs Mozart's "Clarinet Concerto."
WHEN
WHERE
Trinity Presbyterian Church
5871 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/130307/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$15
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.