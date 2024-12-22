Meadows Museum presents "The Sense of Beauty: Six Centuries of Painting from Museo de Arte de Ponce" opening day

Museo de Arte de Ponce of Puerto Rico will bring their monumental traveling exhibition "The Sense of Beauty: Six Centuries of Painting from Museo de Arte de Ponce," to the Meadows Museum, SMU, its organizing partner and first venue. The exhibition will feature 60 masterworks by leading lights of European, American and Puerto Rican painting, some traveling to the mainland United States for the first time

The exhibition features works spanning from the 16th to 21st centuries, which will be accompanied by descriptive texts in both English and Spanish. Among the paintings to be exhibited is the iconic Flaming June (1895) by Frederic, Lord Leighton (1830–1896), a major highlight of the museum’s internationally renowned Pre-Raphaelite collection.

Visitors will also be able to see religious paintings by Lucas Cranach the Elder, Peter Paul Rubens and Anthony van Dyck; historical and mythical scenes by Jean-Léon Gérôme and Angelica Kauffmann; portraits by Sir Joshua Reynolds and Elisabeth Louise Vigée-LeBrun; landscapes by Claude Lorrain and Gustave Courbet; and genre scenes by William-Adolphe Bouguereau and James Tissot.



The exhibition will remain on display through June 22, 2025.