To celebrate Minecraft’s 15th anniversary, Experience MOD and Mojang Studios will present Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue. Making its debut in Dallas, the event gives longtime Minecrafters, players and non-players alike, their first chance to be heroes in a real-life, in-person Minecraft quest.

Minecraft is the best selling game of all time with over 300 million copies sold, with players from around the world adventuring and creating together in their Minecraft worlds. Now, with Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue they can take part in an epic rescue mission and story-based experience where iconic places and creatures from the game are brought to life before their eyes.

The event takes place in the old Buy Buy Baby location at 2712 N. Central Expressway in Plano, adjacent to DART’s Parker Road station.