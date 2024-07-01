Quantcast

Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Lauryn Hill

Ms. Lauryn Hill is continuing where she left off, once again reuniting with The Fugees to co-headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour in honor of the landmark album. The tour will feature music from The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Score, and more.

Ms. Lauryn Hill is continuing where she left off, once again reuniting with The Fugees to co-headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour in honor of the landmark album. The tour will feature music from The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Score, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Dos Equis Pavilion
1818 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/ms-lauryn-hill-the-fugees-the-dallas-texas-09-06-2024/event/0C0060D1113056D6

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.