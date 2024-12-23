MusicalWriters.com presents Getting Through April

Getting Through April by Elle Tyler is a new musical about love, friendship, and the moments that bring us together when life feels most fragile.

Lina and Holly are roommates and best friends; so close that their respective relationships with Craig and Mark pale in comparison. As a new year begins, the four friends look ahead to grand plans for the year - everyone, that is, but Lina, whose only goal is to shove her growing depression back into its black hole and get through April.

But she’s lost without Holly, and Holly’s moving out. The strain of Lina’s deteriorating state and the best friends’ codependency takes its toll over the year, and no one escapes unscathed. What will it take to step out of the darkness?

The production will take place at a venue at 2422 S. Malcolm X Blvd. in Dallas.