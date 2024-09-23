MusicalWriters.com presents Khan The Musical: A Parody Trek-tacular

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of MusicalWriters.com

MusicalWriters.com will present Khan The Musical: A Parody Trek-tacular, a gut-bustingly funny parody based on Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek: The Next Generation with an entirely original score.

In 2366, Data the android presents his musical comedy version of The Wrath of Khan with a cast of virtual actors on the Holodeck. A campy show-within-a-show ensues where the bloodthirsty Khan vows revenge on a washed up James T. Kirk and Data, portraying multiple roles, learns a thing or two about life along the way.

The production takes place at Theatre Wesleyan at 1205 Binkley Street.

WHEN

WHERE

Texas Wesleyan field
Binkley St, Fort Worth, TX 76105, USA
https://www.musicalwriters.com/khan/

TICKET INFO

$15-$35

