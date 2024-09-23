MusicalWriters.com presents Khan The Musical: A Parody Trek-tacular

MusicalWriters.com will present Khan The Musical: A Parody Trek-tacular, a gut-bustingly funny parody based on Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek: The Next Generation with an entirely original score.

In 2366, Data the android presents his musical comedy version of The Wrath of Khan with a cast of virtual actors on the Holodeck. A campy show-within-a-show ensues where the bloodthirsty Khan vows revenge on a washed up James T. Kirk and Data, portraying multiple roles, learns a thing or two about life along the way.

The production takes place at Theatre Wesleyan at 1205 Binkley Street.