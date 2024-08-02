Network of Community Ministries presents 5th Annual Food Pantry Fork-Off

Network of Community Ministries presents its 5th Annual Food Pantry Fork-Off, where Richardson restaurants and businesses will be providing samplings of their best offerings. The evening is filled with dancing, live and silent auctions, an apron contest, activities, games, and more.

Network’s service area encompasses all 14 zip codes of the RISD including areas of North Dallas, Lake Highlands and Garland. Network is a non-denominational, community-based organization serving over 32,000 individuals through over 241,000 units of service annually. Current programs include Basic Needs Assistance, Mobile Food Pantries, Seniors’ Net, Stabilization Programs, and Mental Health Services.

For sponsorship information, contact Jillian Netherland at jnetherland@thenetwork.org