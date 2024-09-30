Nexus Family Recovery Center presents Auxiliary Mothers’ Brunch & Bazaar

The Auxiliary of Nexus Family Recovery Center will highlight the celebration of motherhood at the 5th Annual Mothers’ Brunch & Bazaar. Visitors can treat themselves and the special women in their life to a unique shopping experience, with the bazaar open before and after brunch, offering everything from jewelry to gourmet popcorn and more. Guests can enjoy a brunch, raffle prizes, and hear powerful stories of recovery from Nexus Family Recovery Center clients.

All funds raised will support Nexus Family Recovery Center, providing vital services to women overcoming substance use disorders, helping them rebuild their lives and heal with their children.

