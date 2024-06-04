Nick Swardson: Toilet Head Tour

Known for his unfiltered humor and wit, Nick Swardson promises to tackle the hard-hitting issues of our time, from the discomforts of diarrhea to the highs and lows of edibles, all the way to the enigmatic charm of Norm MacDonald.

With a career spanning over 26 years, Swardson has cemented his status as a comedy performer. From his collaborations with Adam Sandler to his scene-stealing role as Terry in Reno 911 , and his performances in cult classics like Grandma’s Boy and Bucky Larson, Swardson's comedic prowess knows no bounds.