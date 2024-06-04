Quantcast

Nick Swardson: Toilet Head Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Nick Swardson

Known for his unfiltered humor and wit, Nick Swardson promises to tackle the hard-hitting issues of our time, from the discomforts of diarrhea to the highs and lows of edibles, all the way to the enigmatic charm of Norm MacDonald.

With a career spanning over 26 years, Swardson has cemented his status as a comedy performer. From his collaborations with Adam Sandler to his scene-stealing role as Terry in Reno 911, and his performances in cult classics like Grandma’s Boy and Bucky Larson, Swardson's comedic prowess knows no bounds.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/nick-swardson-toilet-head-dallas-texas-12-04-2024/event/0C0060A99230205A

TICKET INFO

$39-$59

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
