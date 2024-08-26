The 8th Annual North Texas EggFest features more than 20 teams cooking on the Big Green Egg to win bragging rights as the 2024 North Texas EGGhead of the Year. Guests will be able to taste samples and vote for their favorite items prepared on the Big Green Egg.

There will be unlimited culinary creations kitchen, a silent auction, a celebrity judging panel, live music from Jake Odin, a kids zone, and the opportunity to take home a discounted demo egg after the event. Event proceeds benefit Chef to the Shelters.