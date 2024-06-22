North Texas Performing Arts presents Jesus Christ Superstar

The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, the musical follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life and the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, and His disciples and followers.