Nurse John: The Short-Staffed Tour

Comedian John Dela Cruz, known to his fans as Nurse John, will come to Dallas as part of his first-ever live tour, the Short-Staffed Tour. This event marks Nurse John's transition from the digital space to the stage. His content feels like a conversation with a work bestie - where he and his audience can trauma dump, cry, scream, and laugh together, resonating deeply with audiences who appreciate his raw and authentic humor.

A licensed nurse by profession, John has taken the digital world by storm with his relatable and hilarious commentary on the healthcare industry. Known for his ability to turn the everyday struggles of hard-working short-staffed, underpaid, and undervalued healthcare professionals into comedic gold, Nurse John has amassed over 12 million followers globally.