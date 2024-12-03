Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts presents Crafting the Parlor Room

Choreographer Bridget L. Moore of B. Moore Dance, the Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts' resident dance company, and vocalist and pianist Damon K. Clark will shape a performance that transforms the elegance of a traditional parlor into a space of creativity and connection.

