Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts presents Crafting the Parlor Room
Photo courtesy of Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts
Choreographer Bridget L. Moore of B. Moore Dance, the Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts' resident dance company, and vocalist and pianist Damon K. Clark will shape a performance that transforms the elegance of a traditional parlor into a space of creativity and connection.
WHEN
WHERE
Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts
401 N Rosemont Ave, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.turnerhouse.org/event-5580842
TICKET INFO
$40-$45
