Oak Lawn Band presents Americans We - Illuminating Diversity

The Oak Lawn Band will present their fall symphonic concert, a component of their Fall 2024 project "An American Tapestry: Illuminating Diversity."

The selections have been chosen because they highlight progress made by an underserved group or they celebrate diverse groups coming together for the common good. This includes songs dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, an important landmark event for LGBT+ rights, and the bravery of trans women, especially Marsha P. Johnson, a prominent figure in the uprising.

The concert also celebrates Martin Luther King’s "I Have a Dream" speech, the anger and hope that fuels protests whether about social justice, racial justice, gender equality, transgender rights, those who do not allow hate and prejudice to guide the way people live their lives and the Romeo and Juliet inspired tale about love found between two different ethnic groups that have a long-standing rivalry.

