Ochre House Theater presents Daddy's Rabbits: A Cotton Tale
eventdetail
Photo by Trent Stephenson
Mommy and Daddy run a quaint boarding house, where eccentric boarders reside together in perfect harmony with Daddy’s hutch of Jack Rabbits. Life is "status quo" until a stranger arrives. Daddy’s Rabbits is an enchanting, immersive world of magic, music, spectacle, and long forgotten fables.
Mommy and Daddy run a quaint boarding house, where eccentric boarders reside together in perfect harmony with Daddy’s hutch of Jack Rabbits. Life is "status quo" until a stranger arrives. Daddy’s Rabbits is an enchanting, immersive world of magic, music, spectacle, and long forgotten fables.
WHEN
WHERE
OCHRE HOUSE THEATER
825 Exposition Ave, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://ochrehousetheater.org/
TICKET INFO
$12-$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.