Ochre House Theater presents Daddy's Rabbits: A Cotton Tale

Mommy and Daddy run a quaint boarding house, where eccentric boarders reside together in perfect harmony with Daddy’s hutch of Jack Rabbits. Life is "status quo" until a stranger arrives. Daddy’s Rabbits is an enchanting, immersive world of magic, music, spectacle, and long forgotten fables.

