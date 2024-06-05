Official Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals Watch Party

The Dallas Mavericks will host official watch parties at American Airlines Center for all away games during the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. All ticket proceeds benefit the Mavs Foundation.

