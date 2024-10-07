Orchestra of New Spain presents The Colors of Winds

WHEN
The Colors of Winds, as explored by Samuel Barber, are especially inviting out of doors matching the riot of colorful autumn leaves. Guests can enjoy a variety of styles and colors with a woodwind quintet led by Orchestra of New Spain administrative manager Abby Hawthorne and friends performing the music of Villa-Lobos, Piazzolla, Ibert, Silvestrini, and more. Featuring Quintet for Winds No. 2, Passacaglia, commissioned by Hawthorne from SMU Composition faculty member Lane Harder.
The concert will also feature wine, a gourmet picnic lunch, and valet.
$70