OutLoud Dallas presents See Me

OutLoud Dallas will present the world premiere of See Me, an immersive theatrical experience. The production is inspired by the stories of young people from across North Texas, bringing their voices to life using cutting edge technology, projections and holograms. Exploring how existing in a hyper-connected world impacts the human condition, this show offers a poignant dialogue between technology and the arts.

The See Me project began in early 2024 with a series of workshops at North Texas schools and community partner sites. These workshops, led by See Me director, Ruben Carrazana, and OutLoud artists, guided high school and college students through exercises in personal identity exploration using writing, spoken word poetry, and theater.