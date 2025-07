Zak Mirz, currently featured on America’s Got Talent and known for his appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, is one of the most sought-after touring magicians in the country. With performances across 25 countries and a reputation for jaw-dropping illusions, Mirz brings a world-class show with cinematic, high-energy experience blending incredible illusions, interactive moments and meaningful stories, all wrapped in a holiday twist for the Christmas season.