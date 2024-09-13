Pat Doherty Memorial Fund for Continuing Education presents Shamrocks and Shenanigans

Shamrocks and Shenanigans is the opportunity to celebrate the halfway mark to St. Patrick’s Day in true Irish tradition with Irish yummies, including the Doherty family’s famous Soda bread, Irish music, and games at a fun casino night to benefit the Pat Doherty Memorial Fund for Continuing Education at Network of Community Ministries.

The fund supports Network neighbors as they work to upskill or reskill in their journey to self-sufficiency by providing scholarships for trade certifications, licensing exams, and college courses and to help by eliminating barriers that are preventing them from obtaining a steady job with a livable wage.