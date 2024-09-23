Patrick Jones Gallery presents "Contemporary Renaissance" opening reception

Patrick Jones Gallery will present "Contemporary Renaissance," a transformative show that marks a shift in the gallery’s artistic focus, signifying the rebirth of the gallery in terms of its style of art shown, embracing the ultra-contemporary art scene with a fresh perspective and a new lineup of boundary-pushing artists.

Featured artists in the exhibition include Frank Lepkowski, Miro Hoffmann, Amy Shackleton, Daniel Freaker, Raster, J. Antonio Farfan, Latoya Jones, J Mateo Cabrera, Kevin De Lao, and Edward Lightner.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through November 30.