Pegasus City Brewery presents NYE Bash

Pegasus City Brewery will present a Monte Carlo/Casablanca/Gatsby style New Year's Eve Bash for their fourth annual celebration. The evening will kick off with a casino game of roulette led by the Brewmaster, and guests can also play cards, billiards, and other games.

There will also be a performance by the David Washburn Jazz Band, a six-piece traditional New Orleans-style group

Guests can enjoy photos in the old-school photo booth, a Mexican food dinner, and a choice of 18 taps with beer, cider, and seltzer, plus wine and champagne, zero-proof options, and sodas. It all ends with a toast at midnight.

There is validated parking at the surface lot at the corner of Wood and Field Streets, 1114 Wood St. Do not pay at the lot; bring license plate number and use QR code at bar to validate.