Pegasus Theatre presents An Evening with Penis, a tongue-in-cheek evening with one of the world’s most talked-about organs. Audiences will learn more than they ever wanted to know as Penis takes the stage in this interactive celebration of manhood’s most controversial symbol. At once Shakespearean and sassy, crude and classy, the play will win hearts and warm cockles as it examines the trials and tribulations of day-to-day life as Penis.