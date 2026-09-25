Pegasus Theatre presents Noir Hamlet

Hamlet, or Little H, has taken over the Elsinore Detective Agency, formerly run by his deceased father. Little H’s nighttime reverie with a bottle at his desk - he is a little glum because he hasn’t yet had a case to solve - is interrupted by the sound of a saxophone playing. This proves to be the ghost of his father, Hamlet, who suggests that he didn’t die by his own hand and that Little H, as a detective, should try to solve the mystery of his death.

Little H immediately suspects his uncle Claude, who has taken up with Hamlet’s widow, Gertrude. Attempting to aid Little H in his detective work is Rae, his father’s former secretary and also a chanteuse. As one would expect from a play called Noir Hamlet, things do not end well for Little H and his duplicitous family, but there are lots of laughs along the way.