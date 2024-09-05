Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents Night at the Museum

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will present their annual fundraising fête, Night at the Museum. The event supports the Museum’s vision to become even more welcoming, inspiring and ultimately more impactful, by connecting the greater Dallas area to the wonders of nature and science.

Pamela J. Okada, M.D., a board certified pediatrician, specialist in Pediatric Emergency Medicine and long-serving Museum board member will serve as Night at the Museum chair with her husband, an investment industry innovator, Mark Okada, CEO of Sycamore Tree Capital Partners.

Night at the Museum will feature science-inspired activities, specialty cocktails, and culinary creations from Wolfgang Puck Catering.

