Plague Mask Players presents Alice

Alice by Ara Vito is a movement and storytelling-focused adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, told through the lens of a female playwright and ensemble cast of all female and non-binary performers.

Plague Mask Players' production will be the Texas premiere of the new work. The play received second place for the Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award through the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

Taking place in Wyly Theatre's Studio Theatre, the production is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.