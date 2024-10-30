Plano Comedy Festival presents Best of Fest Comedy Brunch with KeLanna Spiller

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Kelanna Spiller

Plano Comedy Festival’s Best of Fest Comedy Brunch brings together the standout comedians of the festival, each one selected for their performances throughout the week. Headlined by KeLanna Spiller, guests can enjoy their brunch with a side of laughter.

Spiller is a Dallas based stand-up comedian originally from Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Spiller's high-energy storytelling and observational humor have coined her as one of Dallas’ local favorites; but she made her mark on the world in her Comedy Central television debut on Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City. Since her television debut, Spiller can be seen performing at clubs all over the world.

WHEN

WHERE

The Plano House of Comedy
7301 Lone Star Dr Suite A-110, Plano, TX 75024, USA
https://www.planocomedyfestival.com/

TICKET INFO

$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
