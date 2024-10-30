Plano Comedy Festival presents Don McMillan

Photo courtesy of Don McMillan

Don McMillan is an engineer and a stand-up comedian. The former chip designer has been doing his one-of-a-kind, PowerPoint-driven comedy show for audiences for over 20 years. In his show packed with graphs & charts, McMillan shows audiences the funny side of their world that has been sitting right in front of them.

WHEN

WHERE

The Plano House of Comedy
7301 Lone Star Dr Suite A-110, Plano, TX 75024, USA
https://www.planocomedyfestival.com/

TICKET INFO

$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
