Plano Comedy Festival presents Karith Foster

Karith Foster began her comedy career in New York City and became a national headliner. She has been seen on The Today Show, Oprah, Howard Stern, VH1, Comedy Central and Showtime at the Apollo. Karith Foster: Straight Outta Plano is in rotation on Sirius/XM’s Raw Dog Comedy Channel.

Foster was also featured in two documentary films: Can We Take a Joke? and No Safe Spaces, and presented the TEDx talk, The Art of Defying Stereotypes: Learning to be True to Your Voice. The best-selling author of You Can Be Perfect or You Can Be Happy was Don Imus' co-host on his nationally syndicated radio and television show, Imus In The Morning.

