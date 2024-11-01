Plano Comedy Festival presents Karith Foster

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Karith Foster

Karith Foster began her comedy career in New York City and became a national headliner. She has been seen on The Today Show, Oprah, Howard Stern, VH1, Comedy Central and Showtime at the Apollo. Karith Foster: Straight Outta Plano is in rotation on Sirius/XM’s Raw Dog Comedy Channel.

Foster was also featured in two documentary films: Can We Take a Joke? and No Safe Spaces, and presented the TEDx talk, The Art of Defying Stereotypes: Learning to be True to Your Voice. The best-selling author of You Can Be Perfect or You Can Be Happy was Don Imus' co-host on his nationally syndicated radio and television show, Imus In The Morning.

Karith Foster began her comedy career in New York City and became a national headliner. She has been seen on The Today Show, Oprah, Howard Stern, VH1, Comedy Central and Showtime at the Apollo. Karith Foster: Straight Outta Plano is in rotation on Sirius/XM’s Raw Dog Comedy Channel.

Foster was also featured in two documentary films: Can We Take a Joke? and No Safe Spaces, and presented the TEDx talk, The Art of Defying Stereotypes: Learning to be True to Your Voice. The best-selling author of You Can Be Perfect or You Can Be Happy was Don Imus' co-host on his nationally syndicated radio and television show, Imus In The Morning.

WHEN

WHERE

The Plano House of Comedy
7301 Lone Star Dr Suite A-110, Plano, TX 75024, USA
https://www.planocomedyfestival.com/

TICKET INFO

$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.