Plano Comedy Festival presents Linda Stogner

Comedian Linda Stogner's zany imagination, storytelling skills, and unusual point of view have earned her many comedy honors, including her own Dry Bar comedy special, Linda Stogner; Welcome to My Planet, that premiered in 2023. She is the winner of 2014 Funniest Comic in Texas and Funniest Female Comedian in the Heartland 2019. The comedian/filmmaker has appeared in the Emmy Award winning PBS/ABC television series, Life 360. She has also appeared in American Network’s LOL Comedy Special and The Joan Rivers Comedy Special.

