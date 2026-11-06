Plano Comedy Festival Presents Paul Varghese

Paul Varghese ’s comedy includes observations about being Indian, offering both outsider looking in and insider looking out perspectives, while also exploring a wide range of topics beyond his cultural experiences. He was named “Best Stand Up Comic in Dallas” by the Dallas Observer in 2007 and went on to win the Funniest Comic in Texas, Laughing Skull, and Trial By Laughter competitions.

Varghese has performed at the HBO Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs festivals in Montreal and Toronto, and the TBS Comedy Festival. His television credits include Telemundo 2’s “Loco, Comedy Jam,” NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham,” and Showtime’s “Russell Peters Presents.” He has opened for Russell Peters, Dave Chappelle, and the late Joan Rivers.

His album “Paul & Oates” is available on iTunes, and his special “As I Was Saying” is available on YouTube.