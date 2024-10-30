Plano Comedy Festival presents Sarah Colonna

Sarah Colonna is a standup comedian, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. She most recently starred as "Angie" in Netflix’s hit show Insatiable, and recurred as "Lori" in seasons 9 & 10 of Shameless.

