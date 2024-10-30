Plano Comedy Festival presents Sarah Colonna

Photo courtesy of Sarah Colonna

Sarah Colonna is a standup comedian, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. She most recently starred as "Angie" in Netflix’s hit show Insatiable, and recurred as "Lori" in seasons 9 & 10 of Shameless.

WHEN

WHERE

The Plano House of Comedy
7301 Lone Star Dr Suite A-110, Plano, TX 75024, USA
https://www.planocomedyfestival.com/

TICKET INFO

$25.50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
